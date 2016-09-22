Blac Chyna is unashamed of her past as a stripper and supportive of others in that profession. But unfortunately, her fiancé's not as accepting.
On Rob & Chyna, Chyna took Rob to Sensationals, the strip club she used to work at. "I'm proud of where I came from and I just wanted to show Rob what I had to go through and the environment that I had to be in to make me this person," she explains in a clip shared by E! News.
Kardashian's far less eloquent reaction: "If I ever catch my daughter up in here… boy!"
Chyna has spoken about stripping before. "I would never turn my back on strippers ever. I support the naked hustle and I suggest other people do," she recently said on Amber Rose's Play.It podcast Loveline with Amber Rose. Rose has also pointed out how women get judged for stripping while people hardly blink an eye at Channing Tatum's exotic dancer past.
Kardashian's behavior on the show was characteristic also, given his history of slut-shaming women. This might've been an opportunity for him to show support for his fiancée and whatever profession his daughter chooses, but instead, his reaction only contributes to the stigma against sex work.
