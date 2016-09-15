We know a lot about Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's sex life because of Amber Rose. On The Amber Rose Show this July, we learned that Chyna's pregnancy had revved up her libido. And on today's episode of Rose's Play.It podcast Loveline with Amber Rose, we heard it from the horse's mouth.
When asked if she's always in the mood for sex, Chyna said, "I would say so-so... Shit. I'll take it."
We also learned how Rob and Chyna feel about sex toys.
Chyna revealed that she's a fan, but Rob isn't. "I got to kind of sneak it sometimes. I wait until he leaves," she said.
While Rob may be opposed, plenty of couples use sex toys together. In fact, there are some couples' toys that Chyna could introduce him to if he ever wants to become part of her routine.
Even if he never comes around, we're glad she's comfortable taking care of herself.
When asked if she's always in the mood for sex, Chyna said, "I would say so-so... Shit. I'll take it."
We also learned how Rob and Chyna feel about sex toys.
Chyna revealed that she's a fan, but Rob isn't. "I got to kind of sneak it sometimes. I wait until he leaves," she said.
While Rob may be opposed, plenty of couples use sex toys together. In fact, there are some couples' toys that Chyna could introduce him to if he ever wants to become part of her routine.
Even if he never comes around, we're glad she's comfortable taking care of herself.
Advertisement