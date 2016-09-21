Selena Gomez Is Being Dragged Into Brangelina's Breakup

It's difficult to cope with upsetting news like the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but continuing to drag innocent bystanders into their drama is getting a bit old. Have we learned nothing from Beyoncé's Lemonade?
The latest famous woman being blamed for Brangelina's split is Selena Gomez.
Gomez's name is being brought up because the 24-year-old took a photo with Pitt at a 2016 Golden Globes after-party. Yes, a photo. That's it.
Gomez shared the candid moment of her in conversation with Pitt on Instagram, and it has over 2 million likes. Based on the caption, the two were talking about The Big Short.
This brief moment in the course of Brangelina's long and fruitful marriage was certainly not the straw that broke the camel's back. And it's hard to believe Jolie is seething with jealousy of Gomez.
But this is not the first time the "Hands to Myself" singer has been pegged a "home-wrecker." Earlier this year, she was accused of coming between Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. On top of that, she is constantly being tied to Justin Bieber, whom she hasn't dated in two years.
Fortunately, her fans are defending her against the Brangelina bashers online, because this is just too much.
why is the daily mail dragging every girl brad has breathed near into this divorce https://t.co/Q3SNMcy3x9— becca (@turnerrebecca) September 21, 2016
On Instagram, her fans are writing messages like, "We love you bby" and "Miss you," since in addition to being linked to this breakup, she has been taking time off to care for her health.
Yesterday it was Marion Cotillard. Today it's Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez. Can we just stop pointing fingers already?
