Selena Gomez Is Being Dragged Into Brangelina's Breakup

It's difficult to cope with upsetting news like the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but continuing to drag innocent bystanders into their drama is getting a bit old. Have we learned nothing from Beyoncé's Lemonade?The latest famous woman being blamed for Brangelina's split is Selena Gomez.Gomez's name is being brought up because the 24-year-old took a photo with Pitt at a 2016 Golden Globes after-party. Yes, a photo. That's it.Gomez shared the candid moment of her in conversation with Pitt on Instagram, and it has over 2 million likes. Based on the caption, the two were talking about The Big Short.This brief moment in the course of Brangelina's long and fruitful marriage was certainly not the straw that broke the camel's back. And it's hard to believe Jolie is seething with jealousy of Gomez.