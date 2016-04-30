Video model Karrine Steffans-Short just outed herself as a former fling of Jay Z's — or, as she puts it, a "Becky," the infamous "other woman" from Beyoncé's Lemonade.
Steffans-Short wrote in an XO Jane article that she and Jay Z got together when she was dancing in one of his videos.
"One day Jay and I stole away for some time alone toward the end of the day," she recounted. Then, in a rather graphic description, she continued, "Chauffeured away from the set, down the winding road, and closer to the shoreline, Jay and I feasted on our attraction to one another — rabidly and quickly. After just a few minutes, I lifted my head from his lap, wiped my lips, and knew we'd made a mistake."
This doesn't make Steffans-Short the "Becky with the good hair" that Beyoncé sang about — Jay Z hadn't even met his wife at the time. It was "pre-Yoncé," as Steffans-Short put it. But she does refer to herself as "one of Jay Z’s Beckys."
Which begs the question: What other "Beckys" are out there waiting for the right time to reveal themselves?
Does it even matter? The internet is obsessed with figuring out who Becky is. But if he did, in fact, cheat, the culprit is Jay Z. Besides, Lemonade is a complicated album that explores gender, race, and power. All that shouldn't get lost in celebrity gossip.
Steffans-Short wrote in an XO Jane article that she and Jay Z got together when she was dancing in one of his videos.
"One day Jay and I stole away for some time alone toward the end of the day," she recounted. Then, in a rather graphic description, she continued, "Chauffeured away from the set, down the winding road, and closer to the shoreline, Jay and I feasted on our attraction to one another — rabidly and quickly. After just a few minutes, I lifted my head from his lap, wiped my lips, and knew we'd made a mistake."
This doesn't make Steffans-Short the "Becky with the good hair" that Beyoncé sang about — Jay Z hadn't even met his wife at the time. It was "pre-Yoncé," as Steffans-Short put it. But she does refer to herself as "one of Jay Z’s Beckys."
Which begs the question: What other "Beckys" are out there waiting for the right time to reveal themselves?
Does it even matter? The internet is obsessed with figuring out who Becky is. But if he did, in fact, cheat, the culprit is Jay Z. Besides, Lemonade is a complicated album that explores gender, race, and power. All that shouldn't get lost in celebrity gossip.
Advertisement