Instagram Is Finally Letting You Save Drafts — Here's How

To return to that draft later on, just select it from there, finish your hashtagging and witty captioning, and post. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like you can return to tweak any of the edits you made on the photo itself, so make sure you adjusted the brightness and contrast to your liking before saving as a draft.



There's another important caveat: You can only save a draft if you've tagged people, added a caption, or made some other edits. (This makes sense, since you wouldn't save a photo without having added something to it — you would just upload it again and start from the beginning.)



Limitations aside, the option to save a draft at all is better than nothing. The update is available today on both iOS and Android.