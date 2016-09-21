Today's The Last Day To Get $39 Flights With JetBlue's Latest Insane Sale

JetBlue loves to throw amazing deals at us, and its latest sale is no exception. The airline's "Watch Fares Fall" sale is happening now, and the airfare being offered is crazy low. Scroll through the list of deals, and you'll find so many potential vacations, weekend getaways, and visits with long-distance besties.
If you're in Boston, consider planning an adventure in New York City or Philly. With this promotion, you can get to either destination for just $39. Or take a beach break in Charleston from Washington, D.C. with airfare that's just $49. The possibilities under $100 seem endless. The most expensive flights included in this sale are $259, and for that price you can fly from Boston to Aruba or from Fort Lauderdale to Lima, Peru. Impressive, right?
As usual with JetBlue sales, the deals included in "Watch Fares Fall" apply to Monday-through-Thursday and Saturday flights, with some blackout dates. These discounts will only apply to travel between October 1, 2016, and January 31, 2017, but luckily that's a pretty big window. Visit the JetBlue website for more details, including specific blackout dates. And most importantly, make sure you book your flight TODAY, as this promotion ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET. Drop everything right now and scooch on over to watch the fares fall.
