79-Year-Old Vanessa Redgrave Is The New Face Of Gucci

The brand tapped the actress, who starred in films like Howard's End and Foxcatcher, to be the face of its line inspired by the "beautiful chaos" of English culture, designer Alessandro Michele told Women's Wear Daily. "There’s something very punk about the idea that you can wear a skirt from your granny’s wardrobe," he added.
The campaign itself was shot in Chatsworth House, home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, featuring Redgrave and other models picking flowers in the estate's magnificent gardens.
First look: the #GucciCruise17 campaign, set in the grounds and interior of Chatsworth (@chatsworthofficial), and starring acclaimed actress #VanessaRedgrave, who wears a printed ruffled silk twill top with Web stripe trim and pleated skirt, and the #GucciSylvie bag embroidered with roses. A plush long coat with panther embroidery. #GucciPlaces Creative director: #AlessandroMichele Photographer: @_glen_luchford Art director: @christophersimmonds
The #GucciCruise17 campaign captures a cast of characters, alongside acclaimed actress #VanessaRedgrave in the grounds and interior of @chatsworthofficial, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, painting an eclectic portrait of the British spirit. #GucciPlaces Music: The Undertones “My Perfect Cousin” Damian O’Neill, Michael Bradley. 1980 Creative director: #AlessandroMichele Photographer: @_glen_luchford Art director: @christophersimmonds