79-Year-Old Vanessa Redgrave Is The New Face Of Gucci

First look: the #GucciCruise17 campaign, set in the grounds and interior of Chatsworth (@chatsworthofficial), and starring acclaimed actress #VanessaRedgrave, who wears a printed ruffled silk twill top with Web stripe trim and pleated skirt, and the #GucciSylvie bag embroidered with roses. A plush long coat with panther embroidery. #GucciPlaces Creative director: #AlessandroMichele Photographer: @_glen_luchford Art director: @christophersimmonds

