79-Year-Old Vanessa Redgrave Is The New Face Of Gucci

While young models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid may be dominating pop culture, Gucci is here to remind the world that beauty doesn't have an age limit. That couldn't be clearer in the campaign for its new Cruise 2017 collection, which features 79-year-old British actress Vanessa Redgrave front and center.The brand tapped the actress, who starred in films like Howard's End and Foxcatcher, to be the face of its line inspired by the "beautiful chaos" of English culture, designer Alessandro Michele told Women's Wear Daily. "There’s something very punk about the idea that you can wear a skirt from your granny’s wardrobe," he added.The campaign itself was shot in Chatsworth House, home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, featuring Redgrave and other models picking flowers in the estate's magnificent gardens.