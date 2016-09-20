Kendall Jenner is causing an uproar in the dance community with the videos and pictures from her Vogue España photoshoot. Dancers and others involved in the competitive dance world are voicing their disgust at seeing Jenner portrayed as a ballerina-in-training in the magazine. Regardless of the fact that model's are often not in charge of the creative direction or story behind their photoshoots and just do as they are asked, she is being heavily criticized for posing as a ballerina.
Now, Abby Lee Miller, the infamous dance instructor on Lifetime's Dance Moms is weighing in. She joins the throngs of unhappy dancers on Twitter and Jenner's Instagram comment section sharing their thoughts on the videos and pictures. In a now deleted post, Miller slams not only Jenner, but also Kris Jenner. She also brings little North West into it.
She wrote, "I don’t make it a habit of commenting on all the dancers that post pics with incorrect technique. I would never get anything else done! But I cannot be a fan of this shoot. There are so many amazing dancers in the world…Kendall Jenner is not one of them! Shame on Momager Kris Jenner!!! She never made these kids take dance class. She better get North West to the @aldcstudiola before it’s too late!"
Now, Abby Lee Miller, the infamous dance instructor on Lifetime's Dance Moms is weighing in. She joins the throngs of unhappy dancers on Twitter and Jenner's Instagram comment section sharing their thoughts on the videos and pictures. In a now deleted post, Miller slams not only Jenner, but also Kris Jenner. She also brings little North West into it.
She wrote, "I don’t make it a habit of commenting on all the dancers that post pics with incorrect technique. I would never get anything else done! But I cannot be a fan of this shoot. There are so many amazing dancers in the world…Kendall Jenner is not one of them! Shame on Momager Kris Jenner!!! She never made these kids take dance class. She better get North West to the @aldcstudiola before it’s too late!"
Advertisement
It's nice that Miller is defending the dance world and those who have dedicated their lives to it. However, is it really necessary for her to also plug an ad for her dance company, Abby Lee Dance, at the end of the message? That's a bit sus. Oh, and North does already practice ballet.
Advertisement