Update: Kendall Jenner Responds To Critics Of Her Ballet Shoot, Kind Of



This story was originally published on September 19.



Vogue España managed to stir up quite an impressive tempest in a vanishingly small teapot when they featured a video of Kendall Jenner, world-famous model, sashaying around a ballet studio while describing how she didn't have a childhood.



“I had to grow up pretty fast, I love being a kid — to run around like a child just not caring,” Jenner says in the video. “I’ve always been adventurous, so I love doing stuff like that — I don’t know, just stupid stuff. I love walking around; being able to be free.”



Here's the video, so you can see exactly how angry you personally would like to feel before we explain why ballerinas are angry.