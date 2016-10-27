Update: Kendall Jenner Responds To Critics Of Her Ballet Shoot, Kind Of

Kendall Jenner has spoken out about the controversy surrounding her ballet-themed shoot for Vogue España. On her app, Jenner revealed how she feels about the criticism she received for posing as a ballerina despite not having dance training.
"With my Vogue [España] shoot, I didn't even know I was going to be a ballerina until I went into hair and makeup," she wrote. "It confuses me how people can get that upset when there are so many important things going on in the world. But, it's obviously not going to stop me from working hard and being me."
Update: September 24, 2016: Kendall Jenner has offered a response to those who did not like her ballet shoot for Vogue España, kind of. She shared several photos from the shoot on her Instagram and rather than explaining or offering direct comment to any negative responses, she simply turned off comments on one of the photos using Instagram's new comment-moderation tool. If actions speak louder than words, what this action tells us is that Jenner is no longer accepting feedback on this issue.
This story was originally published on September 19.
Vogue España managed to stir up quite an impressive tempest in a vanishingly small teapot when they featured a video of Kendall Jenner, world-famous model, sashaying around a ballet studio while describing how she didn't have a childhood.
“I had to grow up pretty fast, I love being a kid — to run around like a child just not caring,” Jenner says in the video. “I’ve always been adventurous, so I love doing stuff like that — I don’t know, just stupid stuff. I love walking around; being able to be free.”
Here's the video, so you can see exactly how angry you personally would like to feel before we explain why ballerinas are angry.
Dance Spirit magazine published a blog post decrying the magazine video.
"Because they decided to dress Jenner up in tutus and legwarmers and have her 'do ballet,' though she’s clearly not ballet trained," the post reads. "In the voiceover, she talks about 'loving being a kid' and missing childhood; the video is, apparently, a sort of little-girl fantasy on ballerina-ness. Which, OK. But to our eyes, the whole thing reads as pretty disrespectful to the artists who devote their lives to this demanding craft."
The post correctly understands the message of the video. The video is designed to convey exactly a "little-girl fantasy on ballerina-ness," because Jenner devoted her childhood towards becoming a world famous model. She also decided to devote her life to a craft that places extreme demands on youth, physique, and je ne sais quoi. Much like a ballerina, who must adhere to a strenuous training regimen for even the barest of chances at achieving professional success, Jenner presumably has sacrificed more than a little to rise to the top of her field. If you don't believe us, hear it from the lips of other successful models about their time at Fashion Week.
So, yes, Jenner is not ballet trained. But having a model talk about being a model is only interesting the first 1,000 times she's in a magazine. Having a person who's been famous more or less her entire adolescence and adult life talk about how she tries to recreate her childhood at least runs the risk of being interesting.
The Cut points out that the Vogue family has traditionally been excellent at depicting actual ballet performers.
"And Vogue has historically been pretty good about hiring actual dancers for shoots; the magazine has featured ABT’s Misty Copeland, as well as male dancers such as Rudolf Nureyev and David Hallberg, and Teen Vogue devoted an entire video series to dancers at Miami City Ballet School."
However, people on Twitter are not pleased with how Jenner disrespected their craft.
Kendall Jenner & that vogue ballet video is so horrible. Lol it's actually offensive to people who trained in dance all their life.— Ⅱ (@__Ajah) September 19, 2016
My (and every dancer's) reaction to Kendall Jenner's """"""ballet""""""" video.... pic.twitter.com/1ZG7ezSHv7— darth lilith♔ (@HarLilQueen) September 19, 2016
Real ballet dancers all over are cringing at the sight of Kendall Jenner pretending to be a dancer in this ad. https://t.co/NKjQ5LFwdi— glenise (@glenisemullins) September 18, 2016
wait why is Kendall Jenner acting like she does ballet in her new vogue spain ad ?!?!— ashleigh smith (@ashleighysmith) September 15, 2016
am cringing so badly at the vogue video of kendall jenner in ballet wear and shoes JUST A BIG FAT NO— paige (@jenisbae) September 19, 2016
