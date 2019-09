Update: Kendall Jenner Responds To Critics Of Her Ballet Shoot, Kind Of

Kendall Jenner has spoken out about the controversy surrounding her ballet-themed shoot for Vogue España. On her app, Jenner revealed how she feels about the criticism she received for posing as a ballerina despite not having dance training."With my Vogue [España] shoot, I didn't even know I was going to be a ballerina until I went into hair and makeup," she wrote. "It confuses me how people can get that upset when there are so many important things going on in the world. But, it's obviously not going to stop me from working hard and being me."