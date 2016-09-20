Margot Robbie Might Be Looking At Your Online Dating Profile

Margot Robbie doesn't use dating apps, but that doesn't mean she's not seeing what you're up to. In fact, now might be a good time to check your profile for spelling errors and unflattering photos.
The Suicide Squad star spoke to Elle about her fascination with online dating apps. Though the Australian actress is in a relationship, she admitted to being curious about how it all works.
"I don't think I'd ever be comfortable with [online dating] because technology still freaks me out a bit," Robbie told the magazine. "I don't even know how to Direct Message someone on Instagram. I still write letters. I send thank you notes, not emails, even if I'm staying at a friend's house or something. I'm very old-school. But Tinder fascinates me. Raya fascinates me. I make my friends pull up their profiles and I'm like, 'Show me everything.'"
Does that mean she's seen John Mayer's rumored Raya profile? We want dirt.
