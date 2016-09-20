After a feud between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin posted a very deep message on Instagram.
“We’ve all had our fair share of things we’ve done, both good and bad," it began. "What makes the present so powerful is when we take complete responsibility for our actions, we allow ourselves self-growth. Misplacing the blame onto someone else isn’t going to get you to the next stage in life, so try not to manipulate a situation to make yourself look better.” The post has since been taken down.
While these words were certainly cryptic, many (including us) took them to be about Bieber, Baldwin's ex. But it looks like they may not even have been written with him — or anyone she knows — in mind. Author Melissa Molomo is claiming it's actually a passage from her 2015 book, Say What’s Real.
Page Six obtained a cease and desist letter asking Baldwin to apologize and stop plagiarizing from her. "In copying and using Ms. Molomo’s work without permission, you have taken credit and caused confusion as to whom the original author of this work is," it reads. It also claims Molomo is entitled to up to $150,000 from the model.
Looks like Baldwin's suggestion that we "take complete responsibility for our actions" has come back to bite her.
At least now Biebs knows not to take his ex's words too personally.
