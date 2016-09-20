Kanye likes Kim so much he decided to put a second ring on it. Kim shows off the ring, which features a diamond the size of a fucking planet, in a video that's currently going viral on social media. Take a look.
Kanye got Kim another #Dflawless #type2a 20-carat emerald cut diamond ring in addition to her #LorraineSchwartz cushion cut center stone engagement ring valued around $8million, which is reportedly the most expensive celebrity engagement ring of all time. So now she has two for each hand 💍💍 [via @ehudaryelaniado]
The ring seems to be a duplicate of their engagement ring, a cushion cut by master jeweler Lorraine Schwarz. E! News confirms that the designer indeed did the duplicate. Kanye presented Kim with the first, featuring 15-carat diamond, ring at San Francisco's AT&T Park.
As with everything in his life, he was very specific about how he wanted the ring to look.
"Kanye was involved in every single way. He had a vision from the beginning. He looked at a lot of stones and he wanted only the best," Lorraine's rep told E! at the time. "He and Lorraine emailed back and forth, and stayed up nights discussing how he wanted it to be. He wanted the diamond to look like it was floating on air. Everything was his idea from beginning to end."
The couple lately has been in the news for joining Instagram (him) and raising awareness for the Armenian genocide (her).
