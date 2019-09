The ring seems to be a duplicate of their engagement ring, a cushion cut by master jeweler Lorraine Schwarz. E! News confirms that the designer indeed did the duplicate. Kanye presented Kim with the first, featuring 15-carat diamond, ring at San Francisco's AT&T Park.As with everything in his life, he was very specific about how he wanted the ring to look."Kanye was involved in every single way. He had a vision from the beginning. He looked at a lot of stones and he wanted only the best," Lorraine's rep t old E! at the time. "He and Lorraine emailed back and forth, and stayed up nights discussing how he wanted it to be. He wanted the diamond to look like it was floating on air. Everything was his idea from beginning to end."The couple lately has been in the news for joining Instagram (him) and raising awareness for the Armenian genocide (her)