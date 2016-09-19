Emilia Clarke had a pretty fantastic time at the Emmys on Sunday night. Clarke, who stars as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, watched her hit show break the all-time Emmys record for a primetime scripted series with its 38th win on Sunday night. (The record was previously held by Frasier, with 37 awards.) But it sounds like that wasn't actually the highlight of Clarke's evening.
The Daily Mail caught up with the actress at the HBO after-party and asked her whom she was most starstruck to meet. "This is a bit cheating, but Matt Damon, I mean, come on!" she said. Her reason? Well, he's Matt Damon. "I know it should be like someone else, who won or who is like a part of the show," she said. "But he just, that was awesome." We appreciate your candor, Emilia.
Hopefully, meeting Damon was enough to erase this incredibly awkward moment with Matt LeBlanc from Clarke's memory of the night.
Advertisement