The Daily Mail caught up with the actress at the HBO after-party and asked her whom she was most starstruck to meet. "This is a bit cheating, but Matt Damon, I mean, come on!" she said. Her reason? Well, he's Matt Damon. "I know it should be like someone else, who won or who is like a part of the show," she said. "But he just, that was awesome." We appreciate your candor, Emilia.