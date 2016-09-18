Jason Kennedy was interviewing the Friends star on the red carpet when they video-chatted with Giuliana Rancic, who was talking to Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. The hosts wanted the stars to chat about an amazing photo they took together earlier this year. (Clarke called meeting the real-life Joey a "bucket list accomplishment" in her Instagram.)
Things were pretty chummy until Kennedy asked LeBlanc if he was a big Game of Thrones fan. "I saw the first season and then I kind of fell out of touch with it," the Episodes star replied. He should have stopped there. Instead, he followed up with this stellar remark: "And I guess that's when she started getting naked, so I need to catch up."
Oh, Matt. Why? Why did you have to be such a generically creepy dude all of the sudden? The kind that can't help himself from bringing up an actress's on-screen nudity for no apparent reason? Ugh.
Clarke recovered with humor and grace, joking that she wasn't sure that LeBlanc had ever actually seen Game of Thrones — and that she doesn't remember ever seeing him get naked on Friends.
