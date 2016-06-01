She may play a tough-as-nails khaleesi on Game of Thrones, but Emilia Clarke is a fan of Friends like the rest us. The actress stopped by The Graham Norton Snow last weekend to promote her new movie Me Before You. She sat down with fellow guests including Kate Beckinsale and Matt LeBlanc.
Not only is Clarke a big fan of Friends, she's a big fan of Joey Tribbiani (LeBlanc). "I have one slight request from you," Clarke asked LeBlanc. "Would you be able to ask me how I am doing?" The Friends actor obliged and delivered his iconic line. The verdict? Giggles and blushing. "It works!" Clarke said.
Clarke also posted a photo with the actor on her Instagram. "How YOU doin??!" she wrote. "Downright GIDDY now!! Bucket list accomplishment already underway with this gem (both in Joey and Matt form)." Aww.
How YOU doin??! Downright GIDDY now!! Bucket list accomplishment already underway with this gem (both in Joey and Matt form) 😍 (@mebeforeyouofficial tour you made a 90's girl oh so happy. #butmattseriosulyillbethereforyouuuuh #dontupposeanyoneknowswherejaniswent? #noshameinthefriendsgameinstaworld 🙌
