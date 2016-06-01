How YOU doin??! Downright GIDDY now!! Bucket list accomplishment already underway with this gem (both in Joey and Matt form) 😍 (@mebeforeyouofficial tour you made a 90's girl oh so happy. #butmattseriosulyillbethereforyouuuuh #dontupposeanyoneknowswherejaniswent? #noshameinthefriendsgameinstaworld 🙌

A photo posted by @emilia_clarke on May 28, 2016 at 12:10pm PDT