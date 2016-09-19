The world of Westeros and beyond could potentially return in a big way.
After the HBO series (the network's highest-rated) took home three Emmys on Sunday, George R. R. Martin was in an especially spoiler-y mood and teased some important information — there could be a Thrones prequel spin-off series.
The author of the Game of Thrones book series said he has enough material to create a new spin-off series when Thrones wraps after its eighth season (the seventh will return in the summer of 2017). “I do have thousands of pages of fake history of everything that led up to Game of Thrones, so there’s a lot of material there, and I’m writing more,” Martin said backstage, according to Deadline. “At the moment, we still have this show to finish, and I still have two books to finish, so that’s all speculation.”
TVLine also reports that Martin said, “There’s a wealth of material there, and I’m still writing more.” But, as he said, Martin's plate is pretty full since he still has two more books to finish before digging in to this fantasy prequel project.
If Martin's thousands of pages of notes do end up becoming their own show, it won't involve the show's current writers, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. “It’s a great world that George created. It’s a very rich world," Benioff told the crowd backstage. "I’m sure there will be other series set in Westeros. But for us, this is it.”
A bittersweet response, but we're still crossing our fingers.
