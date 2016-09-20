I'm proud (and simultaneously heartbroken) to admit that it's been over a month since I shopped at Zara. Though I have a soft spot for the retailer's timely, trendy duds (and especially its on-point fall arrivals), I've been attempting to move away from fast fashion, not only for environmental and ethical reasons, but also because I want to craft a wardrobe that feels unique to me, rather than mass-manufactured. So, whenever I stumble upon a new indie brand or online shop, my ears (and wallet) are wide open.
This week, a new e-store called Verse20 caught my eye. Founded with a focus on rad design and high quality, as well as an emphasis on emerging fashion designers, makers, and artists, the site is like a more grown-up, hipster Pixie Market (or a more affordable version of Sincerely Tommy). And while the pickings are still slim (it launched last week with a small selection of quirky accessories and graphic tees), this place definitely has major potential. Click on to see what we're buying from the debut selection — and bookmark this page, as we'll continue to update with new arrivals as they roll in.
This week, a new e-store called Verse20 caught my eye. Founded with a focus on rad design and high quality, as well as an emphasis on emerging fashion designers, makers, and artists, the site is like a more grown-up, hipster Pixie Market (or a more affordable version of Sincerely Tommy). And while the pickings are still slim (it launched last week with a small selection of quirky accessories and graphic tees), this place definitely has major potential. Click on to see what we're buying from the debut selection — and bookmark this page, as we'll continue to update with new arrivals as they roll in.