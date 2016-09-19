Everyone Wanted A Picture With Kit Harington At The Emmys

Last night, Game of Thrones took home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. GoT star Kit Harington (a.k.a. Jon Snow) didn't score a trophy himself, but he definitely won most likely to be pulled in for a selfie with your favorite celeb. It seems even Emmy-nominated actors want to brag to their friends that they have a photo with the King in the North himself.
Kerry Washington might have revealed that she's a little behind on her GoT viewing with her Harrington photo. "Yo! He's ALIVE!!!!!," she captioned the pic, as if the season finale didn't leave Jon Snow in a very safe place.
Amy Schumer grabbed a photo with Harington and her brother. "Jon Snow and my creepy brother photobombing as usual," she wrote.
It was Leslie Jones, however, who really captured the feeling of snapping a pic with one of Westeros' most eligible bachelors. "Damn. 'You know nothing Jon snow' hoooooooottt!!"
