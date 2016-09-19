Story from Pop Culture

Everyone Wanted A Picture With Kit Harington At The Emmys

Molly Horan
Last night, Game of Thrones took home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. GoT star Kit Harington (a.k.a. Jon Snow) didn't score a trophy himself, but he definitely won most likely to be pulled in for a selfie with your favorite celeb. It seems even Emmy-nominated actors want to brag to their friends that they have a photo with the King in the North himself.
Kerry Washington might have revealed that she's a little behind on her GoT viewing with her Harrington photo. "Yo! He's ALIVE!!!!!," she captioned the pic, as if the season finale didn't leave Jon Snow in a very safe place.
Yo! He's ALIVE!!!!! #Emmys

Amy Schumer grabbed a photo with Harington and her brother. "Jon Snow and my creepy brother photobombing as usual," she wrote.

Jon Snow and my creepy brother photobombing as usual

It was Leslie Jones, however, who really captured the feeling of snapping a pic with one of Westeros' most eligible bachelors. "Damn. 'You know nothing Jon snow' hoooooooottt!!"
