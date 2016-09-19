Kit Harington's Reaction To Jimmy Kimmel's Masturbation Joke Was Perfect

Jimmy Kimmel really went there in his opening monologue at the Emmys Sunday night. The host was singing the praises of our favorite shows when he dropped the "M" word. He said that good TV has the ability to makes us “laugh or cry, or during certain moments of Game of Thrones, masturbate."
Well then, Jimmy. No one was quite prepared for that remark — including Kit Harington. The camera panned to the Game of Thrones star and captured his hilarious reaction. He giggled, touched his face awkwardly, and nodded with what can only be described as approval and deep understanding.
Advertisement