Sure, celebrities may have a sweeping budget to buy any big-ticket beauty product on the market. (Not to mention endless swag and an arsenal of pros at their beck and call.) But even with unlimited resources, some of the biggest stars’ hair-product and makeup picks are actually really affordable. So affordable, in fact, that you can even pick ‘em up at your local CVS or Walgreens.
Kerry Washington's flawless curls? They're the result of a $8 hair mask. Sofia Vergara's natural smoky eye? Created with a nude palette that's half the cost of most others. We rounded up the biggest steals (and prettiest styles) from last night's Emmy awards so you can copy them on a budget. You’re gonna want to get in on this bargain. Trust.
Love these looks? Check out the rest of our roundup right here.
