The Emmys are one of the biggest nights in television. It's also the unofficial start of the most glamorous time of year: awards season. However, if you thought no beauty look could top the glitzy gowns and drop-dead accessories, you’d be wrong. The stars are bringing back a bevy of the prettiest trends we've seen this year, from short crops and sleek styles to boldly bright lipsticks and mega-watt skin.



In other words: Everything you'd actually want to wear every day.



Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite hair and makeup looks that we can’t wait to rock ourselves, like, immediately. Click through and let us know which ones you thought deserved an award for "Best Of Beauty."