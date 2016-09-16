Why Is The Internet Pitting Kylie Jenner Against Kim Kardashian?

The internet is claiming that there's a feud brewing between sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and it has to do with their most recent selfies.



On Thursday, Jenner posted a photo of herself in nude lingerie that matched her skin tone so perfectly that it was easy to think that she was wearing nothing at all.



The image, which the 19-year-old chose to post without a caption, quickly racked up more than a million likes.

