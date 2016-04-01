A little sibling rivalry is normal — especially when you're one of five sisters, each trying to break the internet in her own way. But Kim Kardashian insists that there's nothing but love between herself and baby sister Kylie Jenner, not even a little bit of competition.
"Kylie and I laugh so hard at this all the time, because people always want to pit us against each other, thinking we have similar careers," Kim recently wrote on her personal website. "I think it's amazing — there's no one else I would want to be in the same business with than my sister. She teaches me so much, and I teach her so much, and we're both so close that it's just funny."
"Sometimes, I hear a rumor and I'm like, 'Wait, is that true?! What's really going on? I need to call my sister,'" the mother of two admitted. "But with this one, that has never been the case. We just are so supportive of each other, and that's really what it is."
So, there you have it: No sisterly squabbles. At least, not over career stuff. We have a feeling that when it comes to sharing one another's wardrobes, things might be a little less friendly. A girl's gotta have at least some closet space to call her own.
