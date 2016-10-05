Stop Everything: MAC Might Be Launching Metallic Foundation

There are a lot of things to love about New York Fashion Week. You get a chance to flex your street style, you gain backstage access to the beauty industry's top artists, and you get to chat it up with up-and-coming as well as uber-famous models. If you ask us though, nothing trumps the rush we get when we spot new products backstage.
Fashion Week has become the place to test out new products that have either just hit stores or will be dropping in the coming year. That's why we always keep an eye out for an unfamiliar bottle or tube. For spring '17, we saw a host of makeup, hair, and nail products that are sure to excite any beauty enthusiast. Brand-new texturizers, nail polishes, concealers, and gloss abounded on the runways and we suspect we'll be seeing variations of these products in many spring collections next year.
So check out the slides ahead for a sneak peek on all the newness coming to a beauty aisle near you. And get your wallets ready — we suspect you'll want to throw all your money at these newcomers.
