In Loving Memory: Kanye West's Phone

Your father cast you aside for his art.
on another note... I was thinking about getting an Instagram but only on one condition......— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 14, 2016
no one can ask me or try to tell me what to Instagram... It's my art...— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 14, 2016
Let's start the day off right!!! And y'all know what I'm bout to say now ...#allpositivevibes!!!!!!— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 10, 2016
In Roman times the artist would contemplate proportions and colors. Now there is only one important color... Green— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 22, 2016
I used an exclamation just to be an asshole and also to make a point! LOL— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 23, 2016
And I used a period because contrary to popular belief I strongly dislike exclamation points!— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 23, 2016
You tried to keep the peace with Taylor and Amber Rose, but there was always someone intervening and making you out to be the bad guy. You were an innocent bystander, unworthy of blame.
That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet. pic.twitter.com/4GJqdyykQu— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2016
I need Tim Cook Jay Z Dez Jimmy Larry me and Drake Scooter on the phone or in a room this week!!!— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016
Sooo my blackberry bold died. I can't find anymore on ebay. I knew this day would come & to be honest I'm prepared. But the question is....— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2016