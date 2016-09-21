"Famous" was, without a doubt, one of the most controversial music videos released in 2016. It had nudity, celebrities, and scandal. It was artsy, it was confusing, and most importantly, it was nothing like anything Kanye West had released before.
What you may not have realized is that it's actually the perfect Halloween costume. It's funny, comfortable, socially relevant, and easy to personalize. Added bonus: it can also be adapted into a group costume (for up to a dozen friends) or a solo outfit.
And since you can't mention "Famous" without thinking of Taylor Swift, we went ahead and threw in a few related costumes like "Taylor Swift's Tombstone" and "Kim Kardashian's Snapchat."
The final touch? If you end up at a house party, hog the playlist and play the song on repeat. If you end up having a night on the town, slip the DJ a few bucks like you own the place — like you're famous. So grab your entourage, your bed sheet, and get ready to be famous with the tips ahead.
