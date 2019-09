This Is Going To Change How You Text

As a kid, my parents rewarded me for doing things I didn't want to do — eating lima beans, doing homework right after school, going to the dentist — with stickers. There were glittery stickers, ones made of felt, Disney princess stickers, and the coveted scratch-and-sniffs. They covered my notebooks, hair clips, and the white desk in my bedroom.I haven't used a sticker since the age of 11, but that's about to change. As part of iOS 10, the iPhone's new operating system, Apple is giving Messages a major upgrade that brings old-school fun into the digital world. Along with sending texts with "invisible ink," throwing confetti, and scrawling a handwritten note on-screen, you can also use new "stickers."Dozens of characters and brands, from Disney princesses and Powerpuff Girls to Starbucks, are releasing special sticker packs for you to use in texts, in a way that resembles how you currently use emoji . And while these stickers may not be scratch-and-sniff, there are still ones that dance around and sparkle in their own right.Click through to find out how to use them, and check out some of our favorites.