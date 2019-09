Gilbert also used the space to preemptively address speculation about her new relationship's role in the end of her 12-year marriage to Brazilian businessman José Nunes in July. (Nunes is the man she wrote about falling in love with in Bali in her best seller Eat, Pray, Love.) "For those of you who are doing the math here, and who are wondering if this situation is why my marriage came to an end this spring, the simple answer is yes," Gilbert stated bluntly. She added that her decision to go public now is based on the fact that she has public work commitments coming up, and values the ease that comes with living truthfully and transparently. You can read her note in full below.