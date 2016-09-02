Story from Pop Culture

Rob Kardashian Is So Ready For Fatherhood

Carolyn L. Todd
Rob Kardashian is expecting to become a dad in just a couple of months. His first baby with fiancée Blac Chyna is due in October. And it sounds like the 29-year-old is more ready than ever for fatherhood. Kardashian posted a sweet throwback photo of himself with his late father, Robert Kardashian, on Instagram.

"Can't wait ‼️ MISS YOU POPS" he captioned the picture.
Kardashian — whose reality show with Chyna premieres this month — had a very close relationship with his father before losing him to cancer when he was just 15. In a new interview with People, Rob said he hopes to emulate that loving bond with his own child.

"I had a really close bond with my dad. I was only with him for 15 years," Kardashian said. "That's why I'm looking forward to having that long-term bond with my child and being funny and goofy like my dad was."

