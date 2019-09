Rob Kardashian Is So Ready For Fatherhood

Kardashian — whose reality show with Chyna premieres this month — had a very close relationship with his father before losing him to cancer when he was just 15. In a new interview with People , Rob said he hopes to emulate that loving bond with his own child."I had a really close bond with my dad. I was only with him for 15 years," Kardashian said. "That's why I'm looking forward to having that long-term bond with my child and being funny and goofy like my dad was."