Will Rob & Blac Chyna's New Show Just Be Them Fighting?

Something's rotten in the state of Kardashian.
Rob & Chyna, E!'s latest exploration into the Kardashian family dynamics, has a released a new promo. Turns out Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have a lot of issues.
The engaged couple, who are expecting their first child together, squabble throughout the promo. Jealousy and trust appear to be major bones of contention.
Kardashian doesn't like it when other people start "hitting up" Chyna's phone. She's not crazy about him going through said phone.
"Why do you wanna keep going through my phone like you don't trust me?" she asks.
"I just don't get why you even care!" Rob fires back. For someone who has five sisters, he doesn't seem to know a lot about women.
Kardashian later confides in noted relationship expert Scott Disick about his love trouble.
"We're just two different people," he concedes.
Two different people with one big reality show deal. Roll on the trainwreck TV.
