Dax Shepard Celebrates Sobriety With The Sweetest Tribute To Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard may be famed for his comedic turns and funny tweets, but this time he's getting serious and sentimental. It's all for a good reason: the 12th anniversary of his sobriety.
Shepard took to Twitter to mark the major milestone. He also paid tribute to wife Kristen Bell and the couple's two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.
"12 years ago today I came out of my last toxic, life-threatening stupor," he wrote. "I now have a wife & babies & some self-esteem. #gratitude #promises"
12 years ago today I came out of my last toxic, life threatening stupor. I now have a wife & babies & some self-esteem #gratitude #promises— dax shepard (@daxshepard1) September 1, 2016
In July, Bell welled up in an interview when talking about Shepard's recovery. His battle has also inspired her charitable works.
Shepard, meanwhile, has been vocal about his addictions.
“I just loved to get fucked-up — drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything,” he told Playboy in 2012. “Mostly my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. I was famous for going out on Thursday night to have a couple of beers, and that just led all the way to Saturday night. I would meet people here and there, and then I’d be in a hotel room with four strangers. Oh, they’re tapping out? Well, someone new showed up. Well, what’s your name? Yeah, I’d love to go dancing. I lived for going down the rabbit hole of meeting weird people. Of course, come Monday I would be tallying up all the different situations, and each one was progressively more dangerous. I got lucky in that I didn’t go to jail.”
Here's to another 12 years.
