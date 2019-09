Kristen Bell On How Her Husband's Addiction Made Her Charitable

Kristen Bell is a major mental health advocate. She routinely gets real about depression and other mental illness . So it’s not shocking that she’s more than willing to help others when she sees them in need.Bell does a lot of work with PATH, People Assisting The Homeless, and recently gave $10,000 to Sun Cedar, an organization that gives jobs to felons, addicts, and others struggling to reintegrate to society.So why the charity? Bell says that she attributes a large part of her generosity to seeing how husband Dax Shepard dealt with his addiction issues."I have a particular affinity towards helping people who feel outcast whether they've made mistakes, like having past felony convictions or recovering addicts,” Bell tells E! News . “My husband is in recovery and is almost 13 years sober. And seeing the world through his eyes has really opened mine to knowing that it is a disease and nobody is choosing to drink more than others, they are doing it because of a variety of reasons and they deserve the attention of a mental health professional, and not the county jail or however else we're choosing to pretend we're fixing the problem."If you don’t believe that Shepard, the fun-seeming actor that’s starred in everything from Idiocracy to Parenthood, had a substance problem here’s how he described his party days to Playboy “I just loved to get fucked-up — drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything,” he told the magazine. “Mostly my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. I was famous for going out on Thursday night to have a couple of beers, and that just led all the way to Saturday night. I would meet people here and there, and then I’d be in a hotel room with four strangers. Oh, they’re tapping out? Well, someone new showed up. Well, what’s your name? Yeah, I’d love to go dancing. I lived for going down the rabbit hole of meeting weird people. Of course, come Monday I would be tallying up all the different situations, and each one was progressively more dangerous. I got lucky in that I didn’t go to jail.”Sounds, you know, scary. He later in the interview describes crashing a car on a mission to find cocaine, then going to find the cocaine anyways. No wonder his wife is so willing to help addicts: She’s heard firsthand how much control over their lives addicts surrender to the disease.