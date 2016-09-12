Hailey Baldwin On A Photo Shoot Gone (Really) Wrong

When said out loud, "Fashion Week" has a double meaning — and for anyone who's ever been a part of all the action, feeling weak is not only par for the course, it's often the reason we love fashion to begin with. So, in honor of the moments of chaos, beauty, and excitement that made us feel weak, we present My Fashion Week-ness, a compilation of accounts from some of the industry's biggest players. They're spilling their most memorable stories from Fashion Weeks gone by and the ones that keep them coming back for more.
For a while now, we've thought of Hailey Baldwin as Kendall Jenner's friend or Stephen Baldwin's daughter. But after dozens of editorials in fashion magazines, campaigns, and catwalk moments (in the past few days, she's made runway appearances for Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, and Jeremy Scott), the celebrity-offspring model has made a name for herself. And as the new face of Ugg, she's only added to her style résumé. Baldwin fronts the footwear brand's Classic Street launch, meaning you now have yet another reason to reconsider your feelings toward the controversial boot.
The rise to success, however, isn't as easy as the selfies might lead you to believe. We caught up with Baldwin in New York to talk shoes and Fashion Week, and in true Generation Z form, she didn't hold back. You already knew this, but let us remind you: Celebrity-ing is hard, man. But modeling is even harder.
"I have moments of falling asleep on set, 100%," Baldwin says. "But recently I was shooting for Elle France, and I woke up in the morning and I felt so sick. I didn't know why. And I was throwing up all morning. We had to drive an hour outside of Paris, and while we were driving I was like, 'Can we stop somewhere or pull over? I have to get out of the car and throw up.' That was an interesting one...
"[In moments like that] you just have no choice. It's not like you're about to not do your job. You have a whole set of people who are there to work with you. On the shoot I'd be like, 'Sorry, I'll be right back.' And I'm getting strapped into couture dresses and I'm like, 'Please don't pull that tight!' It was wild. It opened my eyes [to modeling] — you're either going to push through it or you're not; you don't really have a choice. But that was a definite ouch moment for me."
