When it comes to Game Of Thrones, Lauren Conrad is totally on Team Khaleesi. In a post on her site titled "25 Things You Didn’t Know About Me," The Hills star revealed that she has a major soft spot for the Mother of Dragons. “My girl crush is Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones,” Conrad wrote. "I love her Instagram. Why is she the cutest thing ever?" Clarke does have a pretty adorable Insta feed, showing plenty of silly selfies and cute moments with her co-stars.
Conrad also informed fans that she loves Dirty Dancing, can probably beat your Tetris score, and she's been skydiving twice. The list of fun facts is a culmination of her second Ask Me Anything August. Throughout the month she's written blog posts answering questions sent in by her readers. So far, she's answered everything, from how to make small talk to how you can combat negativity online.
Her biggest tip on dealing with trolls? "My very best advice is to ignore it and remove yourself from the situation. This can take a lot of self-control, but it really is your best option. Think about it: What good is getting into a fight with a stranger on the Internet going to do?" Chalk that attitude up to something Conrad and Kim Kardashian have in common.
