This Is When Kim Kardashian Won't Clap Back

Kim Kardashian is the queen of clap backs. From captioning her Fortune cover with the hashtag #NotBadForAGirlWithNoTalent to backing up her Taylor Swift burn with video evidence, the reality TV mogul knows how to shut down her haters. But a new video on her site titled "How to Clap Back" doesn't just highlight how to throw shade. It also explains when retaliation isn't the best move.
Sitting down with her bestie Jonathan Cheban, Kardashian lays out when she won't return an insult. "I personally take the high road most of the time," she says. "Like, I just don't care. So I always think, 'Will I be affected by this tomorrow? Will I be affected by this in a week? In a month, and in a year?' And the answer is usually no."
Staying out of a social media war is generally a good plan. Kardashian doesn't always stay above the fray, though, and she has advice for anyone who feels a good return volley is necessary.
"My tip on clapping back is doing what makes you feel good," she said. "If you feel like talking shit to someone, go for it."
