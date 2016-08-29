While most music industry vets were busy getting facials and spray tans to prep for tonight's MTV Video Music Awards, Nick and Joe Jonas were doing something a little more involved.



The two brothers got matching arrow tattoos on the backs of their arms just a few hours before hopping on stage at the VMAs. Joe and Nick are both slated to perform at tonight's awards, so we're guessing the brothers' tattoo adventure was a sort of pre-show pre-game. Brotherly bonding, Jonas style.



Naturally, the pair took to Nick's Snapchat to document the entire process. They even posted an adorable photo of their tattoos, with the arrows pointed directly at each other.