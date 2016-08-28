Last night, Kim Kardashian low-key revealed on social media that we normal types can see Kanye West's "Famous" exhibit at the Los Angeles gallery Blum & Poe. Yes, if you hit up this gallery, you can see the nude wax figures of George W. Bush, Taylor Swift, Caitlyn Jenner, Amber Rose, Chris Brown, Bill Cosby, Rihanna, and, of course, Kimye, in repose.
Kim shared snaps and Instagrammed from the opening of the exhibit and also debuted yet another new look — long blonde hair. Kanye made an appearance as a robot, via Skype or Facetime, in case this whole event wasn't weird enough.
Blum & Poe has locations in L.A., NYC, and Tokyo, and has exhibited works by artists Chuck Close, Takashi Murakami, and Julian Schnabel. There's no mention of the West exhibit on the gallery's website and some of the many, many Instagrams posted of the event mention it being a private exhibit, so you might want to call before you drop in for that selfie.
Advertisement