Update: Kendall Jenner Gets Revenge On Uber For Banning Her

Update: While the mystery of why Kendall Jenner was banned from Uber has not been solved, her ridesharing problems have. Jenner revealed on her Snapchat that she's now with Lyft. The company said in an email that it was giving the model a year of free rides. Guess Kim Kardashian won't have to cart her little sister around everywhere, after all.
This story was originally published on August 27, 2016.
A curious case has Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian demanding answers: Why was Jenner banned from Uber? Kardashian took to Snapchat last night to announce that she was driving her little sister around, because Jenner had been banned from Uber. She held up her phone, showing the locked screen of her Uber app. The two sisters asked Uber to please let them know what the supermodel had done to get blocked.
We can't answer their query, because Uber is quite secretive about these things — but as the New York Observer reports, you can be banned from the app for low ratings from your driver. Did Jenner keep a few drivers waiting for what they deemed to be unacceptable amounts of time and earn a bad Uber rating?
Uber's code of conduct also details that customers are expected to engage in appropriate behavior, not disparaging a person or group, making comments about personal appearance, asking personal questions, or engaging in unwanted touching, including soliciting sexual engagement. It also demands "human kindness," requesting respect and courtesy between customers and drivers. Uber also does not allow open containers of alcohol or illicit drugs to be used during rides. None of these are directly listed as ban-worthy offenses, but they may be. It's hard to say, due to Uber's opaque policies.
In the meantime, here's your chance to pick up an A-list client, Lyft.
A curious case has Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian demanding answers: Why was Jenner banned from Uber? Kardashian took to Snapchat last night to announce that she was driving her little sister around, because Jenner had been banned from Uber. She held up her phone, showing the locked screen of her Uber app. The two sisters asked Uber to please let them know what the supermodel had done to get blocked.
We can't answer their query, because Uber is quite secretive about these things — but as the New York Observer reports, you can be banned from the app for low ratings from your driver. Did Jenner keep a few drivers waiting for what they deemed to be unacceptable amounts of time and earn a bad Uber rating?
Uber's code of conduct also details that customers are expected to engage in appropriate behavior, not disparaging a person or group, making comments about personal appearance, asking personal questions, or engaging in unwanted touching, including soliciting sexual engagement. It also demands "human kindness," requesting respect and courtesy between customers and drivers. Uber also does not allow open containers of alcohol or illicit drugs to be used during rides. None of these are directly listed as ban-worthy offenses, but they may be. It's hard to say, due to Uber's opaque policies.
In the meantime, here's your chance to pick up an A-list client, Lyft.