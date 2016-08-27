Why Was Kendall Jenner Banned From Uber?

It's a curious case that has Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian demanding answers: why was Kendall banned from Uber? Kardashian took to her Snapchat last night to announce she was driving her little sister around because Kendall had been banned from Uber. Kendall held up her phone, showing off the locked screen of her Uber app. The two sisters asked Uber to please let them know what the supermodel had done to get blocked.
We can't answer their query, because Uber are quite secretive about these things, but as the New York Observer reports, you can be banned from the app for low ratings from your driver. Did Kendall perhaps keep a few drivers waiting for what they deemed to be unacceptable amounts of time and earn a bad Uber rating?
Uber's code of conduct also details that customers are expected to engage in appropriate behaviour, not disparaging a person or group, making comments about personal appearance, asking personal questions, or engaging in unwanted touching including soliciting sexual engagement. It also demands "human kindness," requesting respect and courtesy between customers and drivers. Uber also does not allow open containers of alcohol or illicit drugs to be used during transactions. None of these are directly listed as ban-worthy offences, but they may be? It's hard to say, due to Uber's opaque policies.
In the meantime, here's your chance to pick up an A-list client next time she's in London, Addison Lee.
