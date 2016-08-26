Mila Kunis is no novice at this whole pregnancy fashion thing. She's on baby number two, so she's did that whole nine months of dressing for an evolving body back in 2014. This time around, she's taken on Bad Moms' step-and-repeat press-tour thing while expecting — and doing it with aplomb. Take, for example, this black jumpsuit by Sea. (Nope, that's not a maternity brand.)
The actress opted for another non-maternity-specific getup this week, because yes, off-the-rack workarounds for a growing belly do, indeed, exist. The look in question is giving us major nostalgic vibes. Kunis ran some errands in a Tolani minidress, paired with some requisite cool-girl kicks in the form of Stan Smiths. It's got quite a That '70s Show vibe going on. Jackie Burkhart, is that you? Keep your eyes out for the next non-maternity look Kunis trots out.
