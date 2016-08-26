Poor Tom Hiddleston's Instagram Has Been Hacked

The actor's Instagram account was hacked on Friday. The culprit shared 10 different posts after hijacking Hiddleston's account. The content itself was pretty bizarre and random. It's not really clear what message the hackers were trying to get across, if any. The posts included shots of Snapchat accounts, moody illustrations, and nonsensical quotes like, "Afford to take the injustice of people but when my turn will not have mercy on one." Another read "Fans Tom hiddleston Don't worry we will back account to him."