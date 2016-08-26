Poor Tom Hiddleston's Instagram Has Been Hacked

Tom Hiddleston just wanted to be a part of something. The actor joined Instagram just two weeks ago, much to his fans' delight. He seemed to be taking to the platform quite well, too. Take, for example, this sweet gem of Hiddleston with Thor franchise co-star Chris Hemsworth and some cuties at a children's hospital. But it didn't take long for hackers to ruin a good thing.
The actor's Instagram account was hacked on Friday. The culprit shared 10 different posts after hijacking Hiddleston's account. The content itself was pretty bizarre and random. It's not really clear what message the hackers were trying to get across, if any. The posts included shots of Snapchat accounts, moody illustrations, and nonsensical quotes like, "Afford to take the injustice of people but when my turn will not have mercy on one." Another read "Fans Tom hiddleston Don't worry we will back account to him."
Fortunately, Hiddleston's account appears to have been recovered already. All of the hacker's posts were deleted about an hour after they started going up. His four original posts are intact. We're glad you made it out relatively unscathed, buddy. Now, start sharing snaps of you and your girlfriend already.
