Zac Efron Mourns Dog's Death

Through thick and thin you've always been my best friend. I'll see you at the finish line, RIP Puppy Efron. 🙏🏽👼 "Felt hog tied ever since my dog died/ He lived to 84, damn, that's a long ride/ I know he up there he just sit and he wait/ I'll be racing up the stairs I'mma get to the gate singing" 🎶 -Chance the Rapper

A photo posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Aug 25, 2016 at 7:46pm PDT