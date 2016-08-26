Zac Efron Mourns Dog's Death

It's a sad time for Zac Efron.
The actor, fresh off his trip to the Rio Olympics, shared the news that his dog has died. Efron posted a touching Instagram tribute to his beloved pet, who was 12 years old.
"Through thick and thin you've always been my best friend," he posted. "I'll see you at the finish line, RIP Puppy Efron."
He quoted lyrics from Chance the Rapper alongside a photo of him cuddling the dog.
"Felt hog-tied ever since my dog died. He lived to 84, damn, that's a long ride. I know he up there he just sit and he wait. I'll be racing up the stairs I'mma get to the gate singing."
