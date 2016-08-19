Story from Pop Culture

Zac Efron Met His Olympic Doppelgänger

Suzannah Weiss
All of us probably have a doppelgänger walking around somewhere in the world. But few of us can say that person is a celebrity.

We're not sure which is the cooler claim to fame: looking like an Olympic athlete or looking like Zac Efron. Either way, we think the Neighbors 2 star and his look-alike, American diver Michael Hixon, both have a pretty sweet deal.

Throughout the Olympic Games in Rio, people have been observing that the two look like long-lost twins, as BuzzFeed points out.
At long last, the pair met up in Rio and posed for a photo, so we can see how striking their resemblance is in real life. Efron affectionately called Hixon, who won a silver medal in the Men's synchronized 3m springboard, his "brotha from anotha."

My Brotha from anotha 🇺🇸🤘🏼😜 Congrats #MichaelHixon #Rio2016

A photo posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

Simone Biles must be pretty stoked to have her celebrity crush and his look-alike around. We definitely don't mind seeing double.
