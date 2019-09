All of us probably have a doppelgänger walking around somewhere in the world. But few of us can say that person is a celebrity We're not sure which is the cooler claim to fame: looking like an Olympic athlete or looking like Zac Efron. Either way, we think the Neighbors 2 star and his look-alike, American diver Michael Hixon, both have a pretty sweet deal.Throughout the Olympic Games in Rio, people have been observing that the two look like long-lost twins, as BuzzFeed points out.