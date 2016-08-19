All of us probably have a doppelgänger walking around somewhere in the world. But few of us can say that person is a celebrity.
We're not sure which is the cooler claim to fame: looking like an Olympic athlete or looking like Zac Efron. Either way, we think the Neighbors 2 star and his look-alike, American diver Michael Hixon, both have a pretty sweet deal.
Throughout the Olympic Games in Rio, people have been observing that the two look like long-lost twins, as BuzzFeed points out.
We're not sure which is the cooler claim to fame: looking like an Olympic athlete or looking like Zac Efron. Either way, we think the Neighbors 2 star and his look-alike, American diver Michael Hixon, both have a pretty sweet deal.
Throughout the Olympic Games in Rio, people have been observing that the two look like long-lost twins, as BuzzFeed points out.
At first I thought Zac Efron was diving into the Olympic pool and soaring and flying. But it was Michael Hixon— Lady In The Streets (@sassyclassybabe) August 16, 2016
Michael Hixon looks exactly like @ZacEfron.Tought it was zac diving at #Rio2016.— Yawo Ihougan (@YIhougan) August 16, 2016
Seriously guys, they look alike. pic.twitter.com/HGHxNa0Uly
At long last, the pair met up in Rio and posed for a photo, so we can see how striking their resemblance is in real life. Efron affectionately called Hixon, who won a silver medal in the Men's synchronized 3m springboard, his "brotha from anotha."
Simone Biles must be pretty stoked to have her celebrity crush and his look-alike around. We definitely don't mind seeing double.
Advertisement