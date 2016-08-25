John Krasinski is a big fan of wife Emily Blunt. This we know. But of all his wife's film roles, there's one movie that the actor has a very special spot for. Surprisingly, Krasinski is majorly devoted to The Devil Wears Prada, in which Blunt plays a stressed-out assistant to Meryl Streep's intimidating fashion editor.
Earlier this week, the actor told E! News that he has seen the movie more than 75 times. When Krasinski stopped by the Today show on Thursday, Matt Lauer took him to task on that claim.
"John, that's not true, is it?" Lauer asked. "Yeah, I might have been lying," Krasinski replied. "It might be over 100."
Oh, and the 36-year-old father of two was big into the movie before he even met Blunt. "I think I saw a good 50 of them before I ever met Emily," he said. "You're getting a confession that I was a stalker and I somehow pulled off a wedding."
Well done, John. P.S.: You're not alone, bro.
