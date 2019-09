In 2015, Reddit user doyoulikeluxury asked the “men of Reddit” a question: “What ‘chick flicks’ do you actually enjoy watching?” User No-Mas-Pantalones answered, “The Devil Wears Prada. And I’m not even embarrassed about it.”Thus begins one of the most intriguing Reddit threads in recent memory. Imagine liking The Devil Wears Prada and not even feeling embarrassed about it! There’s a lot to unpack here. And since it’s the 10th anniversary of the movie starring Meryl Streep as Not Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway as a nerd turned fashionista, let’s do a deep dive into the analysis of the The Devil Wears Prada performed by the “men of Reddit.” (You can file that under Sentences I Never Thought I’d Write, along with most of this story .)First, a note about Reddit usernames. As someone who almost always makes a username as close as possible to my real name — with the exception of the glimmering AIM years and a stint on OKCupid for which I channeled deep-cut references to ‘90s comedies — I find the Reddit names in this thread positively thrilling. They should be submitted to a local university as a study in sociology.Now, to the goods.