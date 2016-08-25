Kendall & Kylie Could Be Releasing Their Own Take On Yeezy Boosts

Kendall and Kylie, fashion icons and media moguls, could be boosting the Yeezy Boost design for their own purposes. Though, would it really be stealing if your biggest design inspiration is your half-sister's husband and reality TV co-star? We say no.
Kylie posted a Snapchat offering a sneak peak at her upcoming footwear line with sister Kendall. Check it out.
Those are for sure Yeezy-esque. Yeezy-adjacent. They have the same mesh body and the same low-key profile. These aren't going to jump out and grab you, but they're also stylish enough to wear them around town. Top quality shoes. We're all on board, provided they don't sell out like Yeezys and that they don't cost, like, ten million dollars.
On Kanye's side of the shoe equation, he'll be debuting performance footwear for basketball players soon. So, hypebeasts meets hoopbeasts, we guess.
