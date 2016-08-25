Lena Dunham & Jemima Kirke Pair Up For New Lingerie Campaign

Lingerie imagery can so often feel overly staged, overly airbrushed, or just plain over-the-top — which is why it's refreshing when a company takes a stance against all the pretense and, well, strips it down. Aerie has done this successfully on the mass-market scale, as has indie brand Lonely Label, with its ongoing series of portraits of creative women wearing lingerie, each in her own space and way. Titled The Lonely Girls Project, the New Zealand-based company has recruited individuals like model and student Paloma Elsesser and photographer Petra Collins for past campaigns, which aim to photograph women in ways they feel comfortable and empowered, usually in places familiar to them, with zero retouching. Now, it's adding multi-hyphenates Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke into the mix.
For the shoot, which will be released in full next week, Zara Mirkin and Harry Were (the duo behind Lonely's campaign imagery) traveled to New York to meet with the Girls stars. Back in February, Lonely cofounder Helene Morris told Refinery29 that its campaign stars usually pick out their favorite lingerie sets to model; according to the first image of the shoot (below), that would be the Penny set for Dunham, and the Bonnie bra and brief for Kirke.
For the shoot, which will be released in full next week, Zara Mirkin and Harry Were (the duo behind Lonely's campaign imagery) traveled to New York to meet with the Girls stars. Back in February, Lonely cofounder Helene Morris told Refinery29 that its campaign stars usually pick out their favorite lingerie sets to model; according to the first image of the shoot (below), that would be the Penny set for Dunham, and the Bonnie bra and brief for Kirke.
Dunham has been a fan of the brand for some time now. Last year, she posted a picture of herself in a Lonely lingerie set on Instagram, to the tune of over 101,300 Likes. Per her caption, she loved the pieces so much, she'd "wear [them] to dinner with some boots [and] a smile because we are all very lucky to be free." We've definitely felt that way about the brand's undies before, too.
Lonely continues to deliver with its dreamy imagery (and incredibly pretty product), on top of its commitment to diversity and representation in a category that's often lacking, and we're very much looking forward to what the next installment has in store.
We've reached out to Lonely Lingerie for further details about its work with Dunham and Kirke, and will update our story when we hear back.
