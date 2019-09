More Than 290 Dead In Italian Earthquake, State Of Emergency Declared

A bright spot in the ongoing search efforts was the rescue of a young girl who was pulled from the rubble at about 8:30 p.m. local time, more than 15 hours after the earthquake destroyed the town. Women ran up the street in Pescara del Tronto yelling, “She’s alive!” after the 10-year-old was found. The girl was taken to the hospital, but no further details of her condition are being released.The death count in the earthquake that struck central Italy on Wednesday has been raised to 120, The Associated Press reported. Italian Premier Matteo Renzi announced the raised count on Wednesday afternoon after visiting rescue crews and survivors around the city of Amatrice and the Le Marche region.The U.S. Department of State has offered its condolences and support in the aftermath of the earthquake. State Dept. Spokesman John Kirby said, “The American people stand with Italians in this difficult time."Italian officials have raised the death count to at least 73, according to The Associated Press . The head of the Immacolata Postiglione, the Italian emergency service, said at a press conference that the numbers were still provisional as rescue operations continue.The death toll now stands at 37 and 150 people are also reported missing, according to the BBC . Italian premier Matteo Renzi thanked rescuers on the scene and added that he would visit the affected areas later this afternoon, ABC News reports.The BBC reports that at least 21 people have died in the earthquake, with many more trapped under rubble. The village of Pescara del Tronto is said to have suffered the most casualties.