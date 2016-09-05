We are celebrating people pushing kindness forward. We have partnered with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation to help empower young people to build a "Kinder and Braver World." They are looking to partner to launch an initiative called “Channel Kindness” where they will be working with 29 US mayors to create communities of kindness and tap youth reporters to report on kindness in their communities.



What would a kinder, braver world look like? What would the news inspire us to do if it we were tuned in to all the GOOD in the world? Through this partnership, we will help people to see—and shout out—the kindness, possibility, and power of people.